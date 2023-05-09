Flipped trailer results in afternoon shutdown of I-75N in Corbin

I-75 North in Corbin was shut down for about an hour Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to...
I-75 North in Corbin was shut down for about an hour Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to flip and tow an overturned trailer(Corbin Fire Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 North in Corbin was shut down for about one hour Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to flip and tow an overturned trailer.

The Corbin Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. to a rollover just past Exit 25. The driver was not injured as only the trailer had flipped.

The northbound lanes were shut down for about one hour while the trailer was flipped back over and towed. All lanes were back open around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Rhiannon Thacker, 33, was arrested Sunday night.
Police: Pikeville woman ‘snorted a line of meth,’ led chase through city

Latest News

A new mural adds a splash of color to the city’s former fountain space, paying tribute to Jean...
Prestonburg’s ‘Rosenberg Square’ celebrates community champions
Three people were arrested Saturday after Williamsburg Police searched a hotel.
Three-person drug ring arrested in Williamsburg after hotel search
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Ky.
February flood
President Joe Biden approves disaster declarations for EKY counties