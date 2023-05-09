Flipped trailer results in afternoon shutdown of I-75N in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 North in Corbin was shut down for about one hour Tuesday afternoon while crews worked to flip and tow an overturned trailer.

The Corbin Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. to a rollover just past Exit 25. The driver was not injured as only the trailer had flipped.

The northbound lanes were shut down for about one hour while the trailer was flipped back over and towed. All lanes were back open around 3 p.m.

