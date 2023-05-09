Drying out, warming up for the middle of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After showers and storms earlier this morning, we begin to get a break for the middle of the week. Enjoy the dry weather while you can because we are tracking more rain chances for Friday and Mother’s Day weekend.

Tonight through Wednesday night

Comfortable weather continues across the mountains tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. However, we are watching out for some patchy overnight, especially in the valleys, so you may need some extra time on your Wednesday morning commute. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s and possibly some upper-40s in those cooler pockets.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s by Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to get out and enjoy.

Into Wednesday night, clouds begin to increase across the region, but we remain dry. Because of the clouds, temperatures will not be as cool. We bottom out in the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

Tracking Scattered Chances

Most of your Thursday looks dry and warm. Temperatures top out in the middle-to-lower-80s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking rain chances to return by Thursday night. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s with scattered showers possible.

Scattered showers look to linger as we close out the work week. It does not look to be a washout, but some showers will be possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows only dip into the mid-60s.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Typical summer weather looks to continue into Mother’s Day weekend.

We stay partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out in the lower-80s.

We are watching out for rain chances on both days. Pop-up showers will be possible. Again, it does not look to be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times as scattered showers will be possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.