CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
The vehicle was found near County Farm Road, having collided with a tree
London crews respond to abandoned wrecked vehicle

Latest News

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two people facing multiple charges in escape case
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey
Missing man found dead in Laurel County