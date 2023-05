PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Maddox Parsons is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

He is a senior at Pikeville High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

Maddox is a member of the ACT Plus-30 Club and finished second at the 15th Region Governor’s Cup Mathematics Testing.

Congratulations, Maddox!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.