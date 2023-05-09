20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
crash
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
The vehicle was found near County Farm Road, having collided with a tree
London crews respond to abandoned wrecked vehicle

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
The popularity of “No Mow May” took off in 2020 when a university of Wisconsin study backed up...
Usefulness of ‘No Mow May’ to pollinators up for debate
The Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan King has mental disabilities and was last seen in a red...
Golden Alert issued for missing London man