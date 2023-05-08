Woman finds man’s class ring after 33 years, lost by FedEx

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Todd Commire was on a trip with friends during his senior year of high school when he stopped overnight at a Tennessee motel. That is where he lost his class ring.

“I graduated on June 10, 1990,” said Commire. “We moved to Texas about a month later. I think we got them (class rings) in the middle of our senior year, so I had only had my class ring for six to eight months.”

Commire called the motel after he learned he had lost his class ring. After being told it had not been found, he gave up hope.

Fast forward 33 years, Leslie Irizarry stumbled upon a class ring she did not recognize while cleaning out her late grandmother’s belongings.

“It was a struggle for me to buy my own class ring growing up poor, and she knew how important that was to me to be able to buy my class ring,” said Irizarry. “To be able to give it back to someone, she would have found that would be amazing.”

Irizarry was able to locate Commire through a Facebook group and arranged for the ring to be sent to Commire, who intended to give it to his first grandson.

However, the ring did not make it to Commire’s address.

Irizarry said she had the ring in a box. Inside the box was a manilla envelope, which housed the ring. The package was shipped by Fedex, but was told by a postal attendant it would be more secure in an additional envelope. However, she and Commire both said the package was improperly sealed, and the contents were never delivered.

“When I picked it up and squeezed it, I knew that there was nothing in there,” said Commire. “Instead of putting the seal on the right side, they actually sealed it into itself.”

Commire and Irizarry have both been in contact with FedEx and said they will continue to do so until the ring is found.

“If you could just look in your trucks, the things that you touch on a daily basis, and just look for this manila envelope that’s addressed to Todd, I would appreciate it.” said Irizarry, pleading with FedEx employees to help find the ring (again).

FedEx has released a statement on the matter, saying:

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this situation and are reviewing the circumstances behind this matter. We will work directly with the customer to address their concerns.”

