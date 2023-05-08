Williamsburg woman with child abuse warrant arrested on public intoxication

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested in London for public intoxication and was found to have an outstanding child abuse warrant in Whitley County.

Tarah King, 27, of Williamsburg was arrested Friday evening after police responded to a complaint of a woman who appeared to be under the influence.

She was charged with public intoxication at the scene and later found to have a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of child abuse.

King was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

