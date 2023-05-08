Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint

Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested three people for drug trafficking and other charges after a safety checkpoint in Magoffin County.

Officials found one pound of suspected meth, half an ounce of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia that led to three arrests.

Nikki Spurlock, 33, of Martin, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, giving false identifying information to an officer and other traffic violations.

Magan Kates, 29, of Campbellsville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Shawn Holbrook, 39, of Pikeville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three people were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

