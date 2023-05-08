‘This is our home now’: EKY non-profit finds forever home to serve

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After months of searching, the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance found its forever home. CEO Patsy Claire said a woman graciously gifted them a new building.

“She liked what we stood for, and what our future dreams are. That is to expand and to do more. We don’t want to be complacent in what we’re doing now,” Claire said.

She added that they still have a lot of work to do but they are thrilled to continue serving the community.

“This is our home now,” she said. “We need to get our lighting, we need to get electric, we need to get our water in here. I have a list of supplies that we need.”

She said that she is amazed by the numerous volunteers she has seen step up to help.

“This building needed to be cleaned out. It’s pretty much done. You’ve seen the number of volunteers that we have out here right now, and they are hard at work,” said Claire.

She said their hard work is another example of neighbors continuing to help their neighbors.

“We as a society had gotten to where didn’t know our neighbor. You know and then we had the flood, and your neighbor is who you depended on,” she said. “The volunteers have often said this to me. Patsy thank you for doing this because we were sitting at home in our recliner waiting to die, life was passing us by. Now you have given us a purpose. We have a reason to get up every morning.”

She said thanks to their dedication the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance is not going anywhere.

“Watch Facebook because we will be getting our trucks back in. We will be going to God’s Pantry for all the free stuff, and yeah, we will take care of you. We will do what we can,” she said.

Claire said they will be giving their senior food boxes out on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the new location for those who are a part of that program, and she said they plan to purchase the building next door so they can expand their efforts to the community.

