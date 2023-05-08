Strong storms possible later tonight, scattered chances all week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy this week. Our swing from unseasonably cool to warmer-than-average temperatures is going to bring us scattered chances for storms for the next several days.

Today and Tonight

We look to start the day dry and on the milder side, but that will not last. Scattered showers and storms will roll through the region today and tonight. Will everyone see them during the day? Probably not. Do you have a chance to see them? Absolutely. Will some of them be on the stronger side, especially later tonight? That’s very likely. Our entire region is under a level 1 or 2 threat for severe weather.

As of the latest SPC update, part of the region is now under a level 2 out of 5 threat for strong storms. We are expecting these to move in late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. (WYMT Weather)

Heavy rain and some strong wind will be our main issues with these passing storms. A brief isolated spin-up tornado chance can’t be ruled out in the counties in yellow. The worst of the storms will likely start late Monday night and linger into the early overnight hours. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts quickly. We will be watching them closely.

We start out near 60 this morning, climb into the upper 70s this afternoon and drop into the mid-60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

More scattered chances for showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Our temperatures take a little bit of a hit though. It looks like a weak cold front might be moving in for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs only make it into the mid-70s before falling into the low 50s overnight as skies clear out.

Wednesday looks amazing with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing right back into the upper 70s. Lows will drop into the mid-50s. We should stay dry for most of Thursday, but shower and storm chances look to return late. Those scattered storms will carry us into Friday and into the weekend. Highs Thursday through Sunday look to stay in the low 80s with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.