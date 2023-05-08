SEKY student brought knife to elementary school, hurt classmate

According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with...
According to the release, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate with a kitchen knife(MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A student brought a kitchen knife to a Whitley County elementary school and reportedly injured a classmate.

According to a release from Whitley County School District officials, a student at Whitley North Elementary School injured a classmate in the shoulder with a kitchen knife. The teacher intervened and the school resource officer took over.

Superintendent John Siler asked parents to speak to their children about safety, alerting a teacher if they become aware of a weapon at school and that it is against to law to bring a weapon onto school property.

The incident is being investigated by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Trent Noah picks up another pair of offers

