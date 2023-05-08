Police: Pikeville woman ‘snorted a line of meth,’ led chase through city

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An officer with the Pikeville Police Department arrested a woman Sunday night after a car chase through the town.

Officers say Rhiannon Thacker, 33, drove off of exit 23 in “an extremely reckless manner,” following her at more than 75 miles per hour as she swerved and almost hit several parked vehicles. According to the arrest citation, Thacker led a chase through the town, ignoring traffic lights and signs, “almost losing control” while shooting through streets and through the Pikeville Medical Center parking lot.

Officer Brandon Martin said in his citation Thacker almost hit his cruiser as she attempted to back up and escape. She made it to Harold’s Branch before he noticed sparks coming from the front tire, which was flat, and she soon ditched the car near a trailer park on Granite Drive.

“She stopped the vehicle when she had nowhere to go, exited the vehicle and ran on foot behind a trailer where she tripped and fell and was placed under arrest,” Martin wrote in the citation.

Upon questioning, Martin said Thacker confessed to having taken three Neurontin and her prescription Suboxone. Later, at PMC, she “freely stated to [Martin] that she did snort a line of meth just before traveling into Pikeville.”

Thacker was driving on a suspended license and faced DUI and suspended license charges in 2022. She was taken to the Pike County Detention Center and faces nine new charges, including fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

