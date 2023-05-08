Police identify suspect in recent Powell County motorcycle chase

Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county have released the name of a man they believe to be the suspect in a recent police chase.

Deputies in Powell County say they believe Anthony Meadows, 27, of Stanton is the owner of the motorcycle found wrecked and abandoned near Exit 10 on the Mountain Parkway last Monday.

They still have not been able to locate Meadows and are actively searching for him.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

