Pike County man missing since May 1

Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was reported missing after his family had not heard from him for one week.

Jarrod Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, was reported missing Sunday. His family has not heard from him since he reportedly sent a text on May 1. Officials say at the time, he was thought to have been traveling to Logan County, W.Va. for a job interview.

Moon is 6′3″, 300 lbs., and has a beard, mustache and green eyes. He was last seen driving a 2013 Kia Optima with Kentucky plates.

Anyone with information on Moon can contact Deputy William Robinette and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 432-6260.

