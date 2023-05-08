Ohio State transfer commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow picked up a chunk of wall over the weekend...a Big Blue chunk of wall.

Ohio State transfer offensive tackle Ben Christman announced on social media Sunday that he is committed to Kentucky.

Christman was a four-star recruit out of high school, signing with Ohio State in 2021. The Buckeyes put him on a redshirt that season and played him in nine offensive snaps during the 2022 season. He entered the transfer portal following the Buckeyes’ spring camp.

