Ohio State transfer commits to Kentucky

Ohio State football headshots Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State football headshots Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | The Ohio State University)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow picked up a chunk of wall over the weekend...a Big Blue chunk of wall.

Ohio State transfer offensive tackle Ben Christman announced on social media Sunday that he is committed to Kentucky.

Christman was a four-star recruit out of high school, signing with Ohio State in 2021. The Buckeyes put him on a redshirt that season and played him in nine offensive snaps during the 2022 season. He entered the transfer portal following the Buckeyes’ spring camp.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
One dead after shooting in Whitesburg
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite scratched morning before race
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit
EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student

Latest News

University of the Cumberlands Patriots
Cumberlands wins third-straight Mid-South Conference title
Woodford County's Jasper Johnson during his team's loss to GRC in the 2023 KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.
UK offers Woodford County’s Jasper Johnson
Trent Noah picks up another pair of offers
Jon Hooker's family and the North Laurel baseball team pose in front of his retired jersey.
Jon Hooker honored with jersey retirement, memorial classic