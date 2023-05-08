Two boys found safe after reportedly taking relative’s truck, driving away
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***
Officials confirmed the boys were found safe and are back with their parents.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two boys.
The two were last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials said a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old took a relative’s truck and drove away from their home.
They are reportedly in a 2005 blue Dodge Dakota with wide tires. The license plate reads B6X411.
If you see the truck, you can call Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510.
