Two boys found safe after reportedly taking relative’s truck, driving away

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Officials confirmed the boys were found safe and are back with their parents.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two boys.

The two were last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old took a relative’s truck and drove away from their home.

They are reportedly in a 2005 blue Dodge Dakota with wide tires. The license plate reads B6X411.

If you see the truck, you can call Knox County Dispatch at 606-546-3510.

