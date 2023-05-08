New shopping center brings jobs and economic growth to Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perryland Center is under construction and will offer more activities for families.

The new shopping center is located off state highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School and Steak-n-Shake.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The center will have a 15,000-square-foot Gatti’s Pizza that will offer arcade games and a party room and an 8,000-square-foot “blank canvas” for retail businesses.

Hazard Mayor Donald ‘Happy’ Mobelini said this is a way to build back up the county.

“It is a great addition, it is going to be out there right beside where Steak-n-Shake and them are, and then that place is starting to develop anything that we can get, to make our town better,” he said.

He added that it is a win for the county.

“It will bring a lot of jobs, it will bring a lot of traffic in here, if they come to Gatti’s Pizza, they are going to stop and get gas, they are going to go to different places around here and shop, it is just a ‘win-win’ for the whole county,” he said.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said this will bring 50 to 100 new jobs for the county in Gatti’s Pizza alone.

“The overall economic growth for the community will be huge, with all of the people it will bring into our community,” he said.

Alexander added that this will be good for tourism as it will bring people from surrounding counties to Perry County.

“I know it will be a good investment in our community and the overall growth that it will bring by people staying here and other people from surrounding communities, coming to our community, to enjoy an evening with their family and kids at Gatti’s Pizza will be huge,” he explained.

The center is expected to open in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.