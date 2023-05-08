Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge after a crash over the weekend in Garrard County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Conner McGuire of Richmond led authorities on a chase on a motorcycle Sunday evening.

The chase eventually ended when the motorcycle was seen turning at high speed onto Hwy 1131. When authorities came around the corner, they saw the motorcycle on its side still sliding down the road.

McGuire was taken into custody.

Authorities say a female passenger on McGuire’s motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UK Hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released.

McGuire is facing a long list of charges including murder, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

