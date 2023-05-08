KSP Post 11 hosts Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 hosted the 7th annual Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament took place at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina.

The event had 61 fisherman and raised $4,000 for Trooper Island.

“The tournament was an overwhelming success. I was amazed at the turnout,” officials said.

The tournament paid five places, with the Big Fish winner getting a $300 fishing reel. The first place prize was $1,000.

Brian Smith and Jeff Walls, both of Somerset, finished in first place.

The total winning weight was 13.83 pounds.

“The Kentucky State Police and the VanHook family would like to thank everyone who came out and fished,” officials added.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.