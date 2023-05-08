KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County

crash
crash(Credit: MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Clay County.

The crash happened on KY-11 North.

Officials said a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 77-year-old Wilburn Hubbard, was going north on KY-11. They said Hubbard lost control of the car, crossed the center line, left the road and hit an embankment.

The Clay County Coroner pronounced Hubbard dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
One dead after shooting in Whitesburg
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Kentucky Derby favorite scratched morning before race
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit
EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student

Latest News

A typical 17-year-old is on the road, but Zach Hensley is in the air
Lexington teen earns helicopter license before heading to EKU
7th annual Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament
KSP Post 11 hosts Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament
File Graphic
Two boys found safe after reportedly taking relative’s truck, driving away
May 8th-14th is Lung Cancer Action Week
Survivors warn of dangers around Radon exposure