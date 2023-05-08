KSP investigating deadly crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Clay County.

The crash happened on KY-11 North.

Officials said a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 77-year-old Wilburn Hubbard, was going north on KY-11. They said Hubbard lost control of the car, crossed the center line, left the road and hit an embankment.

The Clay County Coroner pronounced Hubbard dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

