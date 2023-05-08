Knott Co. officials give update on plans for new ambulance service

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In March, Lifeguard Ambulance Service sent a letter to the Knott County Fiscal Court that said it would be ending its contract with the county.

“Obviously, it was devastating for us,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson. “We kindly wondered what we were gonna do.”

Given that Lifeguard was the main emergency services provider in the county, the fiscal court had to come up with a plan quickly.

That’s when the Perry County Ambulance stepped in to help.

“We saw an opportunity to help a neighboring county, and of course we want to do everything we can to help the community,” said Dr. Bart Francis, Perry County Ambulance Authority Medical Director.

Perry County Ambulance will be serving as Knott County’s ambulance service for the next year, with Perry County Ambulance officials saying this partnership could positively impact response time across Knott County.

“The reality is we’ll be based in Knott County. We’ll have a base in the county in the same place the previous ambulance service was,” Dr. Francis said. “The response times will be equal to or better than what we had before. We will dedicate ambulances to Knott County. There will be dedicated crews. We will cross cover as needed, but I don’t anticipate response times diminishing whatsoever. “

Dobson said once Perry County’s contract with Knott County is complete, Knott County Fiscal Court can renew the contract or work to create its own ambulance service within the county.

“You know, we’re a regional team, and whenever a neighbor is dealing with issues, Perry County saw that need and they stood up and said, ‘hey, we’re here to help, what can we do?’” Dobson said. “We will be here for that same assistance for them.”

Dobson said Perry County could begin their services as soon as the end of May.

Dobson added although the Knott Countians who work for Lifeguard Ambulance may have to relocate to stay within the company, he hopes to find a way to bring them back home in the future.

Dr. Francis said this partnership will not negatively impact the people of Perry County, especially since a new ambulance station will be coming to the Jeff community.

