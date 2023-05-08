The Kentucky Debate allows Republican gubernatorial candidates to go head-to-head before the primary

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
LEXINGTON Ky. (WYMT) - Several Republican gubernatorial candidates will discuss various issues Monday during The Kentucky Debate.

WKYT and Gray Television, in partnership with Transylvania University, set criteria for inclusion in Monday night’s debate. It includes candidates polling at least 5 percent in an independent statewide poll.

Northern Kentucky conservative activist Eric Deters, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles accepted invitations for the debate.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft were the only invited candidates who did not accept an invitation.

They are among a dozen candidates competing for the state’s GOP nomination for governor in the May 16 primary.

There will also be three Democrats on the ballot on May 16. Governor Andy Beshear, Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young will be looking for the votes to advance to the November general election.

