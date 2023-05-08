FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered showers and storms linger, some could be strong

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking scattered showers and storms across the mountains as we kick off the new work week. Some could be strong to severe, so stay weather aware.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Tonight through Tuesday night

Rain and storm chances look to linger into tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, and some could pack a punch. For us, the overall threat of severe weather is low. We have a Level 1 Marginal risk in place for most of the region, and a Level 2 Slight risk for our northwestern counties (Pulaski, Rockcastle, Jackson, Lee, Wolfe, Morgan, Elliott, Rowan, Menifee, Powell and Estill counties). The main threats look to be strong, straight-line winds and heavy rain. However, some small hail and/or a quick, spin-up tornado can not be ruled out. Be sure you have a way to receive warnings.

The latest SPC update pulled the level 2 risk back some, but it is still in parts of our region. Stay weather aware tonight and have a way to get warnings quickly!(WYMT Weather)

Scattered showers and storms look to stick around into Tuesday, especially early. We should start to dry out and clear out by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday top out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Into Tuesday night, the forecast turns relatively quiet. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

Quick Break From Rain Chances

Wednesday looks fantastic! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s. If you have any outdoor plans this week, Wednesday looks to be the best day. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

Most of your Thursday also looks dry and warm. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking more spotty showers by Thursday night.

Extended Forecast

Soggy weather looks to return as we close out the work week and move into the weekend.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

The forecast does not change much for Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay in the lower-80s with scattered showers possible. It does not look to be a weekend washout, but some showers will be possible at times.

