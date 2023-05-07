Virginia Moore, well-known ASL interpreter, dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that Virginia Moore, who was the executive director for the Kentucky Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, has died.

Moore spent more than 25 years with the KCDHH. She often translated Beshear’s words into sign language at news conferences.

“Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic,” Beshear said in a Facebook post.

The cause of Moore’s death is unknown at this time.

