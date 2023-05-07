UK offers Woodford County’s Jasper Johnson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari has his sights squarely on another in-state target prospect.

Woodford County sophomore guard Jasper Johnson announced on social media Saturday that he has been offered by UK.

Thank you to ⁦@UKCoachCalipari⁩ ⁦@CoachOantigua⁩ for offering me a scholarship to play basketball.🏀🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OmUPMLIqQw — Jasper Johnson (@BruhJasperJ) May 7, 2023

Johnson is the son of former Kentucky football player Dennis Johnson, who led the SEC in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles in 2001.

