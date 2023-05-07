UK offers Woodford County’s Jasper Johnson

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari has his sights squarely on another in-state target prospect.

Woodford County sophomore guard Jasper Johnson announced on social media Saturday that he has been offered by UK.

Johnson is the son of former Kentucky football player Dennis Johnson, who led the SEC in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles in 2001.

