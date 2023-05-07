Trent Noah picks up another pair of offers

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers keep coming for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.

The Black Bear guard announced on Saturday that he received another pair, from VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.

Noah has now receiver 15 offers from NCAA Division I schools.

SchoolOffered
Coastal CarolinaDec. 29, 2021
Northern KentuckyJun. 15, 2022
Eastern KentuckySept. 22, 2022
Miami (OH)Sept. 29, 2022
Morehead StateOct. 8, 2022
Indiana StateOct. 9, 2022
East Tennessee StateNov. 14, 2022
RichmondDec. 1, 2022
Seton HallApr. 22, 2023
MarshallApr. 24, 2022
BelmontApr. 24, 2022
George MasonMay 2, 2022
RiceMay 3, 2022
VCUMay 6, 2022
Florida Gulf CoastMay 6, 2022

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an...
London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking
EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt
According to Kentucky State Police, it happened Thursday around 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
Man, several cattle killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Woodford County's Jasper Johnson during his team's loss to GRC in the 2023 KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.
UK offers Woodford County’s Jasper Johnson
Jon Hooker's family and the North Laurel baseball team pose in front of his retired jersey.
Jon Hooker honored with jersey retirement, memorial classic
Mage - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Bella Sizemore during North Laurel's win over Harlan County in Hazard.
North Laurel, Letcher Central pick up wins at Tim Short Classic