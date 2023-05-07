Trent Noah picks up another pair of offers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers keep coming for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.
The Black Bear guard announced on Saturday that he received another pair, from VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.
Noah has now receiver 15 offers from NCAA Division I schools.
|School
|Offered
|Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 29, 2021
|Northern Kentucky
|Jun. 15, 2022
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sept. 22, 2022
|Miami (OH)
|Sept. 29, 2022
|Morehead State
|Oct. 8, 2022
|Indiana State
|Oct. 9, 2022
|East Tennessee State
|Nov. 14, 2022
|Richmond
|Dec. 1, 2022
|Seton Hall
|Apr. 22, 2023
|Marshall
|Apr. 24, 2022
|Belmont
|Apr. 24, 2022
|George Mason
|May 2, 2022
|Rice
|May 3, 2022
|VCU
|May 6, 2022
|Florida Gulf Coast
|May 6, 2022
