Trent Noah picks up another pair of offers

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers keep coming for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.

The Black Bear guard announced on Saturday that he received another pair, from VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.

Excited to share that I have received an offer from Virginia Commonwealth University! Much appreciation to Coach Odom, @CoachDTheus_10 and the entire staff for the opportunity to be part of the VCU program! pic.twitter.com/j7ZR2b8Vuy — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) May 6, 2023

Grateful to share that I have received an offer from Florida Gulf Coast University! Thanks to Coach Chambers and the staff for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/JdX3uRwBQw — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) May 6, 2023

Noah has now receiver 15 offers from NCAA Division I schools.

School Offered Coastal Carolina Dec. 29, 2021 Northern Kentucky Jun. 15, 2022 Eastern Kentucky Sept. 22, 2022 Miami (OH) Sept. 29, 2022 Morehead State Oct. 8, 2022 Indiana State Oct. 9, 2022 East Tennessee State Nov. 14, 2022 Richmond Dec. 1, 2022 Seton Hall Apr. 22, 2023 Marshall Apr. 24, 2022 Belmont Apr. 24, 2022 George Mason May 2, 2022 Rice May 3, 2022 VCU May 6, 2022 Florida Gulf Coast May 6, 2022

