Tracking more showers and storms to kick off the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy weather pattern sticks around as we start the new work week. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, and some could be strong to severe.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers will linger into tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers are possible, especially over the Cumberland Valley. Temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into your Monday, we are tracking another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Models are trending drier and warmer for the first half of Monday. High temperatures look to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly sunny sky. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the morning and afternoon hours, but higher rain chances return by Monday evening and Monday night as another batch of showers and storms rolls through the area.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

A Level 1 Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place on Monday for most of the region. Similar to Sunday, we are not expecting widespread issues, but some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. The tornado threat is very, very low, but it is not zero, so be sure you stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-60s by Monday night under a mostly cloudy sky.

Summerlike Weather Returns

The weather pattern turns more summerlike by the middle of the week.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, but most of the region looks relatively dry. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Most of your Thursday also looks dry and mild. Temperatures soar into the mid-and-lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, we are tracking some changes by Thursday night. Scattered showers look to creep back into the region. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast remains very summerlike by Friday and the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Will it be a washout? No, probably not, but some showers will be possible.

Highs top out near 80º, and lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

