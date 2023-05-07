Jon Hooker honored with jersey retirement, memorial classic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars honored one of their all-time best on Saturday.

Jon Hooker’s number 33 will never be worn by another Jaguar baseball player after the school paid tribute to him in a ceremony Saturday morning before a series of games in the first-ever memorial classic bearing his name.

”I think Jon would enjoy the fact that people are having a good time,” said Jon’s younger brother Adam Hooker. “My brother just always wanted to have fun. He just wanted to play up until the last day on earth he was here. He and I and a bunch of his friends went out and played basketball just to have a good time and that was what he was about. He would love the game, I think he would be embarrassed by all the attention given in his name but to see these boys play and just watch them have a good time. He would have loved that.”

Jon Hooker played for North Laurel in the mid 1990s before playing for Kentucky. He had a minor league baseball career before retiring in 2005. He died in 2006 in a plane crash at Bluegrass Airport the day after his wedding.

North Laurel swept their games at the Jon Hooker Memorial Classic, beating both Pulaski County and Soutwestern.

