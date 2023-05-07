Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

In 2001, Congress designated all American flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

This year, the service takes place on Sunday, May 7.

Gov. Beshear also encouraged people, businesses and organizations across the state to join in the tribute.

