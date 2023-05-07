Family of missing SEKY man still searching for answers one year later

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The family of Harlan County native Mike Lamb is continuing to search for answers following his disappearance last year.

It was March of 2022 when Lamb, 53, vanished from the Evarts community.

Lamb’s family said he walked outside the home he shared with his brother to go to his neighbor’s house, but he never made it there.

”I mean, he left his phone and his wallet and everything like that, and my brother that is disabled, he also took care of, and he had left him there so I know he hadn’t planned on being gone for long,” said Lamb’s sister, Chasity Lamb.

Once Lamb was declared missing, his family hit the ground running with the search for him.

”We went actually just everywhere. We went to the different places that we thought he could have been,” said Lamb’s cousin, Janice Brewer. “We went searching the river banks to make sure he hadn’t fell off the side of the road or anything. We searched the ditches. We searched everywhere.”

More than one year later, the search for answers continues.

”We urge everybody that if you hear anything at all, no matter how crazy it sounds, to tell one of us or the sheriff’s office so we can check into it,” said Lamb’s son, Aaron Lamb. “It might sound off the wall and crazy, but it could have some truth to it, and that one little piece of information could very well be what leads us to finding my dad.”

Although the family said this search has been difficult, they continue to hold hope that justice will be served for Lamb.

“Whatever happened, he didn’t deserve it,” said Aaron Lamb. “We know for sure he doesn’t deserve to be laying up on the mountain somewhere or something. He deserves to be brought home.”

In a statement to WYMT, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer said his department’s efforts in the search for Lamb are also continuing.

The Mike Lamb case remains open as a missing persons case with foul play involved. There isn’t a lot we can comment on due to the case remaining active but the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is still following any and all leads. I spoke with Mr. Lambs family not long after I was sworn in as Sheriff and informed them that we would continue on with the investigation and do everything in our power to bring justice and closure to the family. We are currently following new leads but also revisiting old leads to ensure we are doing everything possible to find Mr. Lamb and the ones responsible for his disappearance. In the meantime, Mr. Lamb’s family remains in my prayers because I could not imagine the nightmare they are living. I ask anyone that if you have any information to please do the right thing and contact the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamb’s family said they are grateful for Sheriff Brewer’s dedication to finding Lamb.

They added they plan to host a large search party in the future.

