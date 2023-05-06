Showers and storms possible on Sunday, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the second half of the weekend, and some could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tonight through Sunday night

Most of the region remains dry as we go into tonight. Some isolated showers can not be ruled out, especially after midnight, but most of us stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures stay mild. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-50s.

We are tracking our next weather system on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and some of those could be strong to severe. We have a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather in place for the entire region. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so stay weather aware as we close out the weekend. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Severe Threat (WYMT Weather)

Rain chances look to linger into Sunday night. Scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Active Weather Pattern Continues

We are monitoring a busy forecast as we kick off the new work week. Again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, and some of those could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place on Monday for the areas in green (mainly along and west of Highway 15). Be sure you stay weather aware into early next week. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s.

Monday Severe Threat (WYMT Weather)

Showers and storms will also be possible on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s, and overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

Staying Mild, Soggy At Times

For now, Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week. We look to stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs top out in the lower-80s, and lows dip into the mid-50s.

We are tracking our next rain chance by Thursday afternoon and evening. The first half of your Thursday looks relatively dry, but scattered showers will be possible by Thursday evening and Thursday night. High temperatures look to reach the mid-80s. Lows only bottom out in the lower-60s.

Rain chances look to linger into Friday. Scattered showers are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look to top out in the mid-70s, while lows look to dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

