Owensboro man gets longest prison sentence imposed yet in Capitol riot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro, Kentucky, man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”

