One dead after shooting in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday morning near the old Whitesburg High School football field.

Whitesburg Police Chief Tyrone Fields said the incident started when Ethan Brown, 19, told his mother that he needed $2,500 and was being held hostage.

Brown’s mother reportedly contacted police who began looking for him.

Brown was reportedly on his way to meet his mother with Nolan Naegele, 19, when he was spotted by police.

Fields said that when one of the deputies tried to stop the vehicle, Brown reportedly shot Naegele, who was driving the vehicle.

Naegele was taken to ARH where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle crashed and Brown was taken into custody.

He is charged with murder and was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

