North Laurel, Letcher Central pick up wins at Tim Short Classic
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A big weekend of softball at Perry Central opened up with bordering regions invading Commodore mountain.
North Laurel moved up to 27-1 with a mercy rule 14-3 win over 13th Region foe Harlan County in four innings.
In the night cap, Letcher Central rallied to beat Raceland 7-3 in five innings.
Action will continue over the weekend at East Perry Elementary School.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.