New business opens near Prestonsburg Passage Trail, providing sweet treats to the community

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, a new restaurant held its grand opening near the David community in Floyd County.

The Eastern Kentucky Trails Dairy Bar is now officially part of the Eastern Kentucky Trails and Campground property and is next to the Prestonsburg Passage Trail as well as the Eastern Kentucky Trails Campground & RV Park.

Officials added that the new addition could boost economic growth in the area.

Co-owners and brothers Randy Davis and Greg Davis said they are excited to breathe some life into the community they call home.

“Coal kind of dried up, well the town kind of dried up,” said Randy Davis. “You know, I’m very excited to breathe life back into this community, very excited, and look forward to being able to serve everybody.”

Randy and Greg Davis also said that the dairy bar has been a work in progress for nearly a year and a half due to supply chain and licensing issues, adding that folks from neighboring counties and even neighboring states have already stopped by for some sweet treats or a hot lunch.

