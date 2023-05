LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a winner in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby!

Mage made a comeback after the final stretch of the race to take the Running of the Roses with an unofficial time of 2.01.57.

Mage had 16-1 betting odds to win the Kentucky Derby, according to Twin Spires.

