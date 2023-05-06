Lexington doctor reacts to WHO delcaring that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency

Dr. Jeff Foxx spent a month in the hospital and nearly lost his own battle with COVID-19 in 2020.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency Friday morning.

Dr. Jeff Foxx spent a month in the hospital and nearly lost his own battle with COVID-19 in 2020.

“This was a big pandemic. It was a big pandemic for me personally because I got it early. I got it bad. It was a big pandemic for the United States and a big pandemic for the world,” said Dr. Foxx.

More than 765 million cases of COVID have been confirmed worldwide, leaving at least 7 million people dead.

In Kentucky, there have been more than 18,000 COVID deaths.

“We’re seeing case rates going down. The intensity of the illness is going down. Death rates going down. The hospital systems, healthcare systems are not overwhelmed like they were,” said Dr. Foxx.

While the World Health Organization declared COVID is no longer a global emergency, they say it is still a global health threat. Dr. Foxx says you should still take precautions such as getting tested if you have symptoms and keeping up to date on your vaccines.

“There’s still nothing wrong with avoiding big crowds, keeping social distancing and wearing a mask if you need to,” said Dr. Foxx

However, for the most part, Dr. Foxx says we can move on from COVID.

“We’re moving on from the social applications of the disease—the isolation, quarantine, masking, political upheaval. We are better across the board,” said Dr. Foxx. “We are able to return to normal.”

The United States is set to let its COVID-19 public health emergency end on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an...
London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Elementary school goes on lockdown, man arrested
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt
Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the...
Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator

Latest News

It’s not Derby Eve in Lexington without the Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party.
Long-standing Derby Eve tradition takes place in Lexington
City of Pikeville announces window decorating contest to honor first responders, telecommunications officers
fleming neon jenkins drug bust
Multiple arrests, $12,000 in cash found during search in Fleming-Neon
PERRYLAND GATTI TOWN
Hazard ‘Gattitown’ comes to life in first renderings