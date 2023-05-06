Lexington doctor reacts to WHO delcaring that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency Friday morning.

Dr. Jeff Foxx spent a month in the hospital and nearly lost his own battle with COVID-19 in 2020.

“This was a big pandemic. It was a big pandemic for me personally because I got it early. I got it bad. It was a big pandemic for the United States and a big pandemic for the world,” said Dr. Foxx.

More than 765 million cases of COVID have been confirmed worldwide, leaving at least 7 million people dead.

In Kentucky, there have been more than 18,000 COVID deaths.

“We’re seeing case rates going down. The intensity of the illness is going down. Death rates going down. The hospital systems, healthcare systems are not overwhelmed like they were,” said Dr. Foxx.

While the World Health Organization declared COVID is no longer a global emergency, they say it is still a global health threat. Dr. Foxx says you should still take precautions such as getting tested if you have symptoms and keeping up to date on your vaccines.

“There’s still nothing wrong with avoiding big crowds, keeping social distancing and wearing a mask if you need to,” said Dr. Foxx

However, for the most part, Dr. Foxx says we can move on from COVID.

“We’re moving on from the social applications of the disease—the isolation, quarantine, masking, political upheaval. We are better across the board,” said Dr. Foxx. “We are able to return to normal.”

The United States is set to let its COVID-19 public health emergency end on May 11.

