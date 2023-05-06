Families flock to Prestonsburg for Kidfolk Reunion

Hundreds of families flocked to Prestonsburg to have some kidfolk fun.
Hundreds of families flocked to Prestonsburg to have some kidfolk fun.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, hundreds of children and their families descended on Archer Park in Prestonsburg for the second annual Kidfolk Reunion.

“It’s basically a free space for kids to create, to play, to roam, to listen to music, and to receive instruments, and it’s just a beautiful time,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson.

As an extension of the Kinfolk Reunion, several organizations came together to make the event possible, including the Kent Rose Foundation.

The foundation also held some special presentations at the event aimed at helping folks throughout the community.

The first was to help a newly graduated automotive technician from Big Sandy Community & Technical College get a head start on his career by giving him some new tools.

“Those students are chosen by the instructor for attendance and GPA and the goal there is just to give them a jump start, to get started on their careers,’ said Board Chair for the Kent Rose Foundation, Gina Rose.

Another presentation was held for the William Petry Trooper Island Fund. With help from the community, the foundation was able to raise $1,000 to donate to the fund and continue Petry’s legacy of supporting Trooper Island.

“Trooper Island is completely free to attend, it’s one of the best camps, and if anybody knew William Petry, they knew that he absolutely supported Trooper Island so much, and he was a great supporter of it,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that the event has grown since the previous year and many families say it is their favorite event of the year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an...
London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking
EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt
According to Kentucky State Police, it happened Thursday around 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
Man, several cattle killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Fallen WWII soldier from EKY honored through road dedication
Co-owners and brother Randy and Greg Davis say they are excited to serve the community and...
New business opens near Prestonsburg Passage Trail, providing sweet treats to the community
Bob Howard
Harlan County sports community remembers long-time coach Bob Howard
Whitesburg Police Chief Tyrone Fields said the incident started when Ethan Brown, 19, told his...
One dead after shooting in Whitesburg