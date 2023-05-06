Families flock to Prestonsburg for Kidfolk Reunion

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, hundreds of children and their families descended on Archer Park in Prestonsburg for the second annual Kidfolk Reunion.

“It’s basically a free space for kids to create, to play, to roam, to listen to music, and to receive instruments, and it’s just a beautiful time,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson.

As an extension of the Kinfolk Reunion, several organizations came together to make the event possible, including the Kent Rose Foundation.

The foundation also held some special presentations at the event aimed at helping folks throughout the community.

The first was to help a newly graduated automotive technician from Big Sandy Community & Technical College get a head start on his career by giving him some new tools.

“Those students are chosen by the instructor for attendance and GPA and the goal there is just to give them a jump start, to get started on their careers,’ said Board Chair for the Kent Rose Foundation, Gina Rose.

Another presentation was held for the William Petry Trooper Island Fund. With help from the community, the foundation was able to raise $1,000 to donate to the fund and continue Petry’s legacy of supporting Trooper Island.

“Trooper Island is completely free to attend, it’s one of the best camps, and if anybody knew William Petry, they knew that he absolutely supported Trooper Island so much, and he was a great supporter of it,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that the event has grown since the previous year and many families say it is their favorite event of the year.

