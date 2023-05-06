Derby Day celebrated at Keeneland
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville isn’t the only fun spot to be Saturday. Derby Day at Keeneland is also a tradition in Lexington.
The track calls it a community celebration in the bluegrass.
Some tailgaters have been out here since 8 am. They set up games, tents, and other activities.
One fan, Tara Culver, came all the way from Danville to celebrate the big day with her friends.
“It’s a big thing every year. It’s something I always grew up knowing about, and to be right here, being a part of this, it’s amazing. I’m really happy to be here,” Culver said.
There’s also drive through betting that is open until 6:58 pm, right before the Derby.
