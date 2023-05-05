SWVA congressman named co-chair of Congressional Coal Caucus

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - One member of Congress who represents several counties in our region is now part of the leadership team for a committee that plays a key role in legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.

On Friday, Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office announced he will join Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio, Rep. Harriett Hageman of Wyoming and Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania as co-chairs of the Congressional Coal Caucus.

Part of the district Griffith represents includes Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

“The coal industry plays a key role in helping Americans meet their energy needs and is vital to the production of steel. It is a major economic driver in the Ninth District,” said Rep. Griffith in a news release. “I am pleased to co-chair the Congressional Coal Caucus as it plays an important role in promoting affordable, reliable energy and good paying jobs, while also exploring ways Congress can encourage our country to once again achieve energy independence.”

