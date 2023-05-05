Spring Festival fills Paintsville’s streets

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Paintsville is hosting its Spring Festival this weekend, kicking things off Friday with food, vendors, crafts and more.

The event invites locals and visitors downtown to celebrate the season with festival favorites, with booths ranging from arts and crafts to Hillbilly Hibachi.

“Everybody I’ve seen is smiling, laughing, having a good time. So, the more people we have here, the better time we should have,” said fire captain Ben Cook.

A section of inflatables is on one corner of the city, and the Paintsville Tourism train is on track for treks through the town. From the tourism impact to the escape from the day-to-day, the event is something many look forward to all year. Those involved encouraged everyone to take time to visit this weekend.

“We like seeing people come out. So, people come out and they spend money with all the local vendors. It helps the local restraunts. And then some people that may not have known we were here,” said Allan Rose, manager of Linda’s Cafe. “And if they try something and like it, they’ll come back.”

The festivities continue Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.