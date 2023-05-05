Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby 149

Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Friday morning that C R K Racing’s Skinner has been scratched from Kentucky Derby 149.

The horse was scratched by trainer John Shirreffs due to an elevated temperature.

Churchill Downs said the Kentucky Derby field is now down to 19 starters.

The last time four horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was in 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN) were scratched on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an...
London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Elementary school goes on lockdown, man arrested
Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the...
Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt

Latest News

North Laurel Softball
Both North Laurel baseball and softball secure wins at home
Pulaski Co.'s Barek Williams brings the ball upcourt in the Maroon's win over Southwestern.
Pulaski County’s Barek Williams signs with the University of the Cumberlands
Micah Engle scores a three-pointer against Barbourville on Feb. 23, 2022.
Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle signs with Cleveland State
Mountain News at 6 - Barek Williams
Mountain News at 6 - Barek Williams
Mountain News at 6 - Micah Engle
Mountain News at 6 - Micah Engle