Shriners host golf tournament to honor fellow Shriner and deputy

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday morning, folks gathered at Beaver Valley Golf Course for a round of golf but also to honor and remember a man who gave his all for his community.

“This year it was fitting, due to William Petry paying the ultimate sacrifice in his line of duty, that we do this golf tournament in memory of him,” said Floyd County Shrine Club member Michael Caudill.

Deputy William Petry was one of three officers who lost their lives in June 2022 during a shooting in Allen, but Petry was more than just an officer.

Petry was also an active member of the Floyd County Shrine Club and helped children receive life-saving care.

“He did a lot to help raise money for patients, whether that’s participating in Hillbilly Days that they do in Pikeville every year or whatever local activities they have going on here, they’ve done this golf outing for a number of years, and he was always really active,” said director of philanthropy at Shriner’s Childrens Ohio Bethany Deines.

During the tournament, fellow Shriners and around 80 golfers showed their respects, but the tournament was also for a good cause.

All proceeds go to the Floyd County Shrine Club and allow the club to transport children and their families to hospitals in Lexington and Dayton, Ohio.

“Those parents don’t pay anything for that,” said Caudill. “We go to their house, to their front door, pick that child and that parent up, take them to the hospital, and then return them back home.”

Chase Petry, son of Deputy William Petry, also competed in the tournament and won $1,000. He then donated his winnings back to the Floyd County Shrine Club.

Deines added, if you would like to make a donation or learn more about Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, you can visit its website.

