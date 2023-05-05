Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt

PANSY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Harlan County are asking you to be on the lookout for two people they say attempted to make off with a child Thursday evening.

Deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office say two men in a red Chevrolet Impala tried to abduct a young child off of west Highway 72 near the Pansy community.

If you have any information on the car, its occupants, or the incident itself, you’re asked to call the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 573-1313.

