Several organizations team up for Recovery Rally in Perry County

Several organizations gathered at Perry County Park on Friday for the 1st ever Recovery Rally.
Several organizations gathered at Perry County Park on Friday for the 1st ever Recovery Rally.(Chandler Wilcox)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Members from several organizations gathered at Perry County Park on Friday for an event designed to raise awareness of the ongoing battle of addiction.

The Recovery Rally, hosted by the Mountain Comprehensive Community Care Center of Hazard IOP, brought folks together for several community events including a 5K race, free food and games.

Officials with the group said this is the first community event of this kind they have hosted.

One of the items on the agenda is for those in the recovery process to share stories of their ongoing journey.

We will have much more on this story later today on WYMT.

