Organizations gather for Recovery Rally in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Getting rid of the stigma behind substance abuse is a big goal for addiction recovery organizations.

In the first community event put together by Mountain Comprehensive Care’s Hazard Intensive Outpatient Treatment Center, groups were determined to achieve that goal.

“For everybody to be together, it’s truly amazing and it’s powerful. We need that because substance abuse is gonna be here for a lifetime, and we have a lot of overdoses. It’s a constant every day battle,” Hazard IOP coordinator and event organizer Ruby Gayheart said.

A crowd of people recovering from addiction gathered in support of each other.

Once testimonies of overcoming battles were shared, emotions spread among those seeing they are not alone.

“When I was using (drugs), I didn’t know what any of that felt like. I shied away from everyone around me, and our program tries to get people out in the community, and be a part of stuff, and I think that’s very important,” Hazard IOP Peer Support Specialist Tiffany Davis said.

Organizations also shared connections within the community that can help through each step of the recovery process.

“We network with people in our community to make sure that the recovery process, whatever is needed, that we direct people to the people who can take care of their recovery,” SPARK ministries recovery advocate Jenny Combs said.

While helping each other through the first steps of recovery, groups also celebrated sobriety.

For event organizer Ruby Gayheart, May 6 will mark her 10-year anniversary of getting off the drugs that she was addicted to.

“Recovery’s been beautiful, but God had been in the midst of that, even before I rededicated my life. He loves the just and unjust. There’s no way I could’ve done it on my own,” Ruby Gayheart said. “I had a willing heart. That’s what it takes.”

They also gave away donations from the community including clothes and toys for anyone that needs them.

