One killed in Pulaski County crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a crash in Pulaski County on Thursday.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1247 and Floyd Switch Road.

When crews arrived, they found two pickup trucks, one of them hauling a trailer, were involved.

Police believe the pickup truck with the trailer was traveling north on KY 1247 when it sideswiped the other truck.

The driver of the truck with the trailer, Bryson Goff, 21, of Eubank, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were released about the status of the driver of the other truck.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

