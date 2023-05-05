Nurses can get free coffee for National Nurses Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday is National Nurses Day, and Dunkin’ is doing something special to celebrate. All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Emilly Bartels, Southeast Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

No purchase or ID is required, and the offer is only valid on Saturday. Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are not included in the promotion. Expresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives and cold foam could be an additional charge.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.