Multiple arrests, $12,000 in cash found during search in Fleming-Neon

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-agency search ended with multiple arrests and more than $12,000 in cash found from a home in Fleming-Neon.

Officials with the Fleming-Neon Police Department said they were able to secure a search warrant on a home in the city.

With the help of the Jenkins Police Department, Letcher County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, they were able to execute the warrant.

In a post on Facebook, officials said they recovered drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and more than $12,000 in cash.

They also made multiple arrests on the property.

In the Facebook post, police officials thanked the Letcher County commonwealth attorney’s office for their assistance.

