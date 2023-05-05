Mostly dry to kick off Derby weekend, tracking storm potential on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the region looks dry as we start the weekend, but we are tracking some changes by Sunday.

Tonight through Saturday night

Most of us end the work week on a dry and comfortable note. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially over the Cumberland Valley. However, most of the region looks dry.

We remain mostly dry and mild on Saturday. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region will remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s by the afternoon.

Into Saturday night, the forecast does not change too much. We stay mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-50s. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out, but it will not rain everywhere.

Tracking An Unsettled Weather Pattern

An active weather pattern returns to the mountains as we close out the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. We could possibly see some heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning as a line of showers and storms rolls through. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Rain chances look to stick around as we kick off the new work week. Again, scattered showers will be possible, and some of those could be heavy at times. Highs remain in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows stay mild in the lower-60s.

Into Tuesday, scattered showers remain possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast is trending drier for the middle of the week.

Most of the region looks dry on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows dip into the mid-50s.

On Thursday, models are not in great agreement. Spotty showers may be possible, but confidence is low at this time. However, we look to stay warm. Temperatures could reach the mid-80s in some places by Thursday afternoon. We will keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.